Ronaldo rides to Man Utd's rescue again to thwart Atalanta

Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United's Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring a goal during their Uefa Champions League group F match against Atalanta at the Azzurri d'Italia stadium, in Bergamo, on November 2, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Marco Bertotello | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • United even had a late chance to snatch all three points when substitute Donny Van de Beek was denied by Juan Musso from a narrow angle.
  • But they barely deserved the point that keeps them ahead of Villarreal on head-to-head record with both sides locked on seven points.
  • Atalanta are two points further back with two games remaining.

Bergamo, Italy 

