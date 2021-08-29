Ronaldo returns to Manchester United: Who's saying what

Cristiano Ronaldo

In this file photo taken on April 24, 2007 Manchester United's Portugese midfielder Cristiano Ronaldo lines up with his team mates before their European Champions League semi final first leg football match against AC Milan at Old Trafford, Manchester, England. Manchester United announced on Friday they have reached a deal to re-sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus, 12 years after he left Old Trafford for Real Madrid.

Photo credit: Andrew Yates | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • "The idea of him going to Manchester City was torture. If there is a big player available Manchester United have to be in the market for that player." 
  • Former Manchester United captain Gary Neville.

London

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.