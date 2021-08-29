Ronaldo returns to Manchester United: Who's saying what

London

Cristiano Ronaldo on Friday sensationally returned to Manchester United, the club where he established his reputation.

AFP Sport picks out the best of social media reaction to the Portuguese superstar's switch from Juventus to Old Trafford.

"@Cristiano is going back to @ManUtd . Wow! Just Wow. What a signing. What a transfer window for United. What a home coming. Love it."

-Former Barcelona and England striker Gary Lineker.

"SCARY HOURS!"

-- England midfielder Jadon Sancho who joined United in the close season for a reported £73 million ($100 million) from Borussia Dortmund.

"All the man united fans that were absolutely abusing Ronaldo yesterday appear to have lost their voices today…. Funny old game."

Britain's former men's tennis world number one Andy Murray as the deal neared completion.

"Going LIVE NOW Viva Ronaldooooooooooo #MUFC #Ronaldo"

-Former Manchester United central defender Rio Ferdinand.

"The idea of him going to Manchester City was torture. If there is a big player available Manchester United have to be in the market for that player."