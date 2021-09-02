Ronaldo 'not closing the count' after breaking record

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates

Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo (right) celebrates with teammate Joao Moutinho after scoring a goal during their Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 European qualifying round Group "A" match against Republic of Ireland at the Algarve stadium in Loule, near Faro, southern Portugal, on September 1, 2021.

Photo credit: Carlos Costa | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The Manchester United forward scored twice in the dying minutes to move to 111 international goals as Portugal came from behind to beat Ireland 2-1 in World Cup qualifying on Wednesday
  • Ronaldo, who is the all-time top goalscorer in the Champions League and the leading marksman in Real Madrid's history, led his country to their only major tournament win at Euro 2016
  • Ronaldo became the first player to feature in five European Championships at this year's Euro 2020, winning the Golden Boot

London

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.