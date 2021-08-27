Ronaldo misses Juve training as Man City rumours rumble

Cristiano Ronaldo

Juventus' Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo leaves the pitch during their friendly match against Atalanta at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, northern Italy on August 14, 2021.

Photo credit: Marco Bertorello | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Widespread media reports said that Ronaldo left Juve's Continassa training centre before the start of Friday's session
  • Sky Sport Italia reported that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner arrived in the morning to say goodbye to his teammates before leaving at around 10:45 am local time
  • Premier League champions City have been widely linked with a move for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner after missing out on England captain Harry Kane

Milan

