Ronaldo makes Man Utd return as Arteta seeks Arsenal salvation

Cristiano Ronaldo

n this file photo taken on December 26, 2006 Manchester United's Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after scoring a rebounded penalty against Wigan Athletic during their English Premiership match at Old Trafford in Manchester. 

Photo credit: Paul Ellis | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Ronaldo made his name as a global star in six trophy-filled years with United between 2003-2009 before leaving for Real Madrid in a then world record move
  • United, who host Newcastle on Saturday, are no longer the all-conquering side he left under Alex Ferguson
  • Arsenal find themselves in a bottom-of-the-table clash against newly promoted Norwich at the Emirates after the Gunners' worst start to a league season for 67 years


Manchester

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.