Ronaldo makes history in Portugal's comeback

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates

Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo (right) celebrates with teammate Joao Moutinho after scoring a goal during their Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 European qualifying round Group "A" match against Republic of Ireland at the Algarve stadium in Loule, near Faro, southern Portugal, on September 1, 2021.

Photo credit: Carlos Costa | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • A day after completing his return to Manchester United, Ronaldo had an early penalty saved by teenage goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu in Faro before Ireland took the lead on the stroke of half-time
  • The 36-year-old Ronaldo then snatched all three points for Portugal in the sixth minute of injury time, rising highest to power in a header from Joao Mario's right-wing cross
  • Antoine Griezmann equalised when Dzeko's header at a corner struck the France forward and bounced just over the line

