Ronaldo fumes after Portugal denied late winner

Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo (left) fights for the ball with Serbia's midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic during their FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualification Group A match at the Rajko Mitic Stadium, in Belgrade, on March 27, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Pedja Milosavljevic | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The Netherlands saw off Latvia 2-0 after their opening Group G defeat by Turkey, who backed up that performance with an impressive 3-0 victory over Norway
  • Portugal drew 2-2 in Belgrade, despite Ronaldo believing he had scored the winner in the third minute of stoppage time when the ball appeared to cross the goalline before Stefan Mitrovic cleared
  • The Netherlands players followed Norway and Germany by protesting in support of human rights in Qatar, where the 2022 World Cup finals will be held

