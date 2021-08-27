Ronaldo does not want to play for Juventus, says Allegri

Cristiano Ronaldo

Juventus' Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo (left) fights for the ball with Udinese's Dutch defender Bram Nuytinck during their Italian Serie A match at the Dacia Arena Stadium in Udine, on August 22, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Miguel Medina | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • On Thursday Sky had claimed the Portugal captain had already cleaned out his locker in the dressing room
  • Premier League champions City have been widely linked with a move for five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo after missing out on England captain Harry Kane
  • Ronaldo, who has one year remaining on his contract, has also been linked with Paris Saint-Germain and a return to Real Madrid

Milan

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.