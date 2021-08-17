Ronaldo dismisses 'disrespectful' reports of Real Madrid move

Cristiano Ronaldo

Juventus' Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo leaves the pitch during their friendly match against Atalanta at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, northern Italy on August 14, 2021.

Photo credit: Marco Bertorello | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • In an Instagram post, Ronaldo said that his "story at Real Madrid has been written", although he did not explicitly say that he was not looking for a way out of Juve.
  • He said that such talk was "disrespectful" to both him and "to all the clubs involved in these rumours, as well as to their players and staff".

Rome, Italy

