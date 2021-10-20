Ronaldo again rides to Man United's Champions League rescue

Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United's Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo (right) celebrates scoring his team's third goal during their Uefa Champions league Group F match against Atalanta at Old Trafford on October 20, 2021.

Photo credit: Paul Ellis | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Goals from Mario Pasalic and Merih Demiral had Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men on course for a fifth defeat in eight games.
  • However, United's attacking arsenal blew the Italians away after the break as Marcus Rashford and Harry Maguire drew them level before Ronaldo powered home a header nine minutes from time.
  • Ronaldo also scored a 96th-minute winner against Villarreal in United's previous Champions League game to mask an otherwise unconvincing performance.

Manchester, United Kingdom

