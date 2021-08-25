Ex-Tusker, Harambee Stars great Watsiera in critical condition in hospital

Kenya Breweries FC captain Ronald Watsiera with the 1988 Cecafa Club Competition trophy during the team’s arrival at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport. They beat Al-Merriekh in the final in Khartoum to clinch the title. In front is the then club chairman Ahmed Adam.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

  • His teammates included Lichungu, Mike Amwayi, Peter Ouma, Dan Musuku, Mike Otieno, Patrick Shilasi and Dennis Munyendo.
  • His family is appealing for help and donations can be sent through his sister Phoebe Watsiera’s telephone number 0720363165.    

Football legend Ronald Watsiera has been admitted to Kakamega Level Five Hospital in critical condition after being moved from Armadiyan Muslim Hospital in Mumias Tuesday.

