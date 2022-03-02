Roman Abramovich says he will sell Chelsea

London, United Kingdom

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich on Wednesday confirmed he will sell the Premier League club amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Russian billionaire Abramovich has decided it is in the "best interest" of the Champions League holders if he parts ways with the club he has transformed since his purchase in 2003.

"As I have stated before, I have always taken decisions with the club's best interest at heart," Abramovich said in a statement.