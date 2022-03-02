Roman Abramovich says he will sell Chelsea

Chelsea

In this file photo taken on May 21, 2017 Chelsea's Russian owner Roman Abramovich applauds, as players celebrate their league title win at the end of their Premier League football match against Sunderland at Stamford Bridge in London. Chelsea have announced, February 26, that Roman Abramovich will hand over control to the club's foundation trustees.

Photo credit: Ben Stansall | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Russian billionaire Abramovich has decided it is in the "best interest" of the Champions League holders if he parts ways with the club he has transformed since his purchase in 2003.
  • "As I have stated before, I have always taken decisions with the club's best interest at heart," Abramovich said in a statement.
  • "In the current situation, I have therefore taken the decision to sell the club, as I believe this is in the best interest of the club, the fans, the employees, as well as the club's sponsors and partners."

London, United Kingdom

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.