Roma oust Ajax to set up Europa League semi with United

Roma's Spanish midfielder Gonzalo Villar (left) and Roma's Guinean midfielder Amadou Diawara celebrate at the end of their Uefa Europa League quarter final second leg match against Ajax Amsterdam on April 15, 2021 at the Olympic stadium in Rome.

Photo credit: Filippo Monteforte | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • United strolled into the semis 4-0 after a 2-0 win over La Liga outfit Granada to secure a tie with a team they have faced on some memorable Champions League nights.
  • Italy's only remaining representative in Europe came into the clash at the Stadio Olimpico with a slender lead but two away goals from last week's first leg in Amsterdam.
  • The Bosnian was on hand to tap home the leveller which put Roma back in the lead on aggregate after Riccardo Calafiori's low cross was deflected into his path.

Paris, France

