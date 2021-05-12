Rodgers: Leicester still have 'work to do' to finish in top four

Leicester City's Northern Irish manager Brendan Rodgers (right) celebrates with Leicester City's Turkish defender Caglar Soyuncu on the pitch after their English Premier League match against Manchester United at Old Trafford on May 11, 2021. Leicester won 2-1.

Photo credit: Michael Regan | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • A 2-1 victory at Old Trafford on Tuesday lifted Leicester, who have two league games remaining, to third in the table -- eight points clear of fifth-placed West Ham.
  • Leicester face top-four rivals and Champions League finalists Chelsea in the FA Cup final on Saturday, seeking to win the trophy for the first time after four defeats in the final.
  • Goals by Luke Thomas and Caglar Soyuncu secured the points, which handed the title to Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

London, United Kingdom

