This man Robert Matano: The ‘Lion’ and his soft side

Lion is the king of the jungle and beating a man nicknamed “the Lion” in a football contest comes with a measure of pride for the victor.

The sense of pride is even greater if the victor is a leopard, an animal which ranks much lower than the lion in the cat family, and the jungle in general.

In football terms, Tusker’s 1-0 loss to AFC Leopards last Sunday in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Thika Stadium meant loss of three points to the Ruaraka-based team which is coached by Robert “The Lion” Matano.

But to a keen observer, Leopards had identified a chink in coach Matano’s armour and exploited it to the maximum.

The no-nonsense Matano, nicknamed “the Lion”, went into last Sunday’s match undefeated in seven matches in all competitions, the highlight of which was a 4-1 aggregate win over Djibouti’s Arta Solar 7 in the 2021/22 Caf Champions League preliminaries just over two weeks ago at the Nyayo National Stadium.

Tusker coach Robert Matano celebrates after they won the FKF-PL title at Utalii grounds on August 22, 2021. Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

The brewers then beat Gor Mahia 8-7 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in the FKF Super Cup on September 22 at Utalii grounds.

After going ahead in the 19th minute on Sunday courtesy of their South Sudanese striker Saad Musa, Leopards hang onto that lead until the final whistle.

Thanks to Leopards’ fans, Tusker’s attacking midfielder Clyde Senaji had a day to forget. They booed and whistled the former AFC Leopards player with every touch of the ball, forcing “the Lion” to rest him in the 30th minute.

Matano’s strikers Ibrahim Joshua and Deogratious Ojok were out with injury, forcing “the lion” to deploy winger Boniface Muchiri as a forward. Muchiri failed to convert a penalty in the 62nd minute, taking the wind out of Tusker’s sails. Then Leopards, with some help from the fans, smelled an opportunity and pursued it relentlessly.

Everything that could go wrong for Tusker did so on Sunday. Captain Eugene Asike was away with injury, leaving the brewers exposed in defence. AFC Leopards brought Tusker back down to earth with a thud after the team had gone unbeaten in seven matches, and it told in the furious reaction of the no-nonsense Matano on the touchline.

A cash-strapped AFC Leopards, having endured a mass player exodus and being in no position to beef up the squad owing to a Fifa ban, fielded a second-choice team in the match. With AFC Leopards coach Patrick Aussems away on holiday in Belgium, his assistant Tom Juma took charge of the match.

The worst moment for Matano was in the 13th minute when AFC Leopards forward Peter Thiong’o’s shot hit the post and went out for a goal kick, with only Tusker custodian Brian Bwire to beat.

He angrily shouted, then went back to the dugout. Like a commander barking out orders to his troops, Matano’s pitch-side instructions can easily leave any of Leopards’ rookies reeling. But even lions feel pain.

Tusker's coach Robert Matano issues instructions from the touchline during their Caf Champions League preliminary round second leg match against Arta Solar 7 at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on September 18, 2021. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

“The solution is for the injured players to get well and those in the squad to up their game. It is a game where we never pressured our opponents and we couldn’t score. It's sad we also lost a penalty,” Matano, 57, offered after the match.

He has not spoken to the media since that loss. Yet he has a soft side.

During the FKF Premier League awards gala on September 14 at Safari Park Hotel, he invited his wife Carol onto the podium to receive the Coach of the Year Award which he had won.

Tusker coach Robert Matano poses with his Coach of the Year Award during the FKF Gala at Safari Park Hotel on September 14, 2021. Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

Tusker walked away with many awards from the ceremony. The team emerged the Digital Team of the season as Asike took the Defender of the Year Award. Tusker’s other winners were Henry Meja (Young Player of the Year) and George Opondo (Team Manager of the Year). “The Lion” first won the league title with Sofapaka in 2009, then won it with Tusker in 2012 before the 2020/2021 success. He also won the FKF Shield with Leopards in 2017.