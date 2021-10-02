This man Robert Matano: The ‘Lion’ and his soft side

Robert Matano

Tusker coach Robert Matano (left) and skipper Eugene Asike lift the FKF-PL title at Utalii grounds on August 22, 2021.

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Like a commander barking out orders to his troops, Matano’s pitch-side instructions can easily leave any of Leopards’ rookies reeling
  • During the FKF Premier League awards gala on September 14 at Safari Park Hotel, he invited his wife Carol onto the podium to receive the Coach of the Year Award which he had won


Lion is the king of the jungle and beating a man nicknamed “the Lion” in a football contest comes with a measure of pride for the victor.

