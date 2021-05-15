Robert Lewandowski: his goals, his records

Bayern Munich's Polish forward Robert Lewandowski (partially hidden) celebrates scoring the opening goal from the penalty spot with his teammates, his 40th goal of the season, during their German first division Bundesliga match against SC Freiburg in Freiburg, southwestern Germany on May 15, 2021.

Photo credit: Thomas Kienzle | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The 32-year-old has scored over 500 goals for his clubs and country since starting his career in the Polish leagues in 2007/08.
  • He remains the only player to score four times in a single game in the last four of the Champions League.

Berlin

Related

More from Sports

  1. New York marathon to return in November

  2. FKF: Top team by June 30 to play in Caf Champs League

  3. African players in Europe: Salah battles Kane for Golden Boot

  4. Marafiki FC donates foodstuff to Covid-19 affected families

  5. Solskjaer hopes fans will not jeer on Old Trafford return

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.