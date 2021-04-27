Riyad Mahrez: From Paris suburbs to Champions League semi against PSG

Riyad Mahrez

Manchester City's Algerian midfielder Riyad Mahrez celebrates after scoring his third goal, their fifth during their English Premier League match against Burnley at the Etihad Stadium on November 28, 2020.

Photo credit: Michael Regan | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • A stadium named after Mahrez will be inaugurated later this year in Sarcelles.
  • "He is a good lad who is still a child at heart and who expresses himself with the ball," adds Mbemba.
  • PSG had better watch out. 

Sarcelles, France

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.