Rising Starlets step up preps ahead of Cameroon clash

Kenya Under-20 women's football has intensified preparations ahead of their third round of the 2024 under- 20 Fifa Women's World Cup qualifier clash against Cameroon.

The team will kick off their campaign away to Cameroon this Saturday, with the return leg scheduled for November 17, 2023 in Nairobi.

Rising Starlets are riding high on confidence after securing a convincing 10-1 aggregate victory over Angola in the second round of the qualifiers winning 6-1(home) and 4-0 (away) respectively.

Kenya did not play in the first round after Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) withdrew from the tournament two months ago. The winner of the clash will face that of the Congo and Egypt tie in the fourth and final round.

Despite missing seven key players including captain Jane Hato, who is sitting for her Kenya Certificate of Secondary School (KCSE) exams, the team is determined to replicate their success against Cameroon.

Defender Rebecca Kwoba, who has replaced the absent captain, expressed the team's readiness to face the challenge.

"The players are motivated and fully prepared to deliver a strong performance, with the goal of qualifying for the World Cup. Recent victories against Angola have given our team a boost of confidence, and we are determined to replicate that success against Cameroon. Despite their experience, we are ready to step up our game and secure another win," said Kwoba.

While the team is almost at full capacity in their training camp, a few players from Wiyeta Girls Secondary School are yet to report.