Rising Starlets buoyant ahead of Uganda test

Rising Starlets

Kenya's Rising Starlets players train at Nyayo National Stadium on September 24, 2021 on the eve of their Fifa Under-20 World Cup second round qualifier against Uganda.


Photo credit: Pool
New Content Item (1)

By  Lokeder Natiom

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Okere will be in charge of the junior national team against the tricky neighbours who jetted into the country on Thursday
  • Okere told Nation Sport that despite the Rising Starlets players having no experience at international level, they have impressed the technical bench with their skills, discipline and knowledge of the game
  • Rising Starlets captain Eunice Mwangi, who also turns up for Division One side Mathare United, said they will be going for a win despite having little time to prepare

Kenya's Rising Starlets head coach Charles Okere is confident of a good result in the second round Fifa 2022 under-20 World Cup Qualifier first leg against Uganda on Saturday at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.