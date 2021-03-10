Rio eyes renaming iconic Maracana stadium for Pele

In this file photo taken on June 09, 2016 former Argentinian football international Diego Maradona (left) and former Brazilian footballer Pele pose after a football match organised by Swiss luxury watchmaker Hublot at the Jardin du Palais Royal in Paris, on the eve of the Euro 2016 European football championships.

Photo credit: Patrick Kovarik | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Pele, 80, is credited with restoring Brazil's football pride in the aftermath.
  • The only player in history to win three World Cups (1958, 1962 and 1970), he is considered by many to be the greatest footballer in history.

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil 

