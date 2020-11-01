Kenyan prodigy in line for promotion at Serbian giants

Kenyan junior international Richard Odada could be promoted to the senior team of Serbian giants Red Star Belgrade according to media reports in the country.

The highly-rated 20-year-old defensive midfielder is in the books of Red Star Belgrade reserve side but spent last season on loan to second-tier side Graficar Beograd where he impressed.

According to Serbian website Mozzart Sport, Odada impressed during a pre-season friendly between Graficar and Red Star and this has prompted the technical bench of the latter to consider promoting him to the senior side.

Red Star Belgrade is eager to sign a defensive midfielder to cover for captain Njegos Petrovic. Ivory Coast International Sekou Sanogo has been on loan to the team from Al Ittihad and the option to buy out his contract is being discussed.

Red Star Belgrade however view Odada as a perfect option given they will not spend a dime to promote him to the senior team.

“The Red Star technical bench is impressed with Odada’s physical predispositions as well as his ability to adapt to the requirements of modern football. They also believe that he gained enough experience playing for Grafičar,” reads the report on Mozzart Sport.

Odada featured as a central defender in several games for Graficar last season and can also play as a centre forward and it is the versatility that impressed the Red Star Belgrade technical bench.

Odada has previously featured for AFC Leopards Youth and held unsuccessful trials at Juventus and Inter Milan before joining Red Star Belgrade in 2018.