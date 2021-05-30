Revealed: What killed ex-Harambee Stars defender Amanaka

Former Harambee Stars captain Zablon Davies Amanaka succumbed to a heart condition, a post-mortem conducted Sunday has revealed.

The examination was conducted by government pathologist Dorothy Njeru at St Francis Community Hospital Mortuary in Kasarani, Nairobi, where the body is being persevered.

According to Amanaka’s younger brother James Baraza, the pathologists informed them that he died of cardiomyopathy - a disease of the heart muscle that makes it hard for the heart to pump blood to the rest of the body.

The disease is either acquired or hereditary.

“According to the pathologist, the disease reduces oxygen flow in the body. He may have struggled with breathing difficulties before succumbing, since he was alone in the house and could not get help immediately,” Baraza told Nation Sport.

The 45-year-old former defender was found dead at his Maji Mazuri house in Kasarani on Friday, three days after he could not be reached on phone.

Baraza says his death has shocked the family, since at no time had he been diagnosed with any heart condition.

“We are really shocked by his death because he was very healthy. He has never complained of breathing difficulty or any heart condition before. Maybe it came about due to life pressures, which he might have been grappling with,” he said.

At the time of his death, Amanaka was playing for Tusker Wazee.

He also made it a routine gracing various football tournaments across the country to give success tips to upcoming footballers.

In his heyday, the father of three girls turned out for 11-time champions Tusker (formerly Kenya Breweries) and Kenya Pipeline.

His success at the two clubs saw him join various foreign top clubs, which include; Seychelles' Saint-Michel United, Anse Reunion FC and La Passe FC, Bosnia’s Zeljeznicar and India’s East Bengal Club. Other local clubs which he turned out for were Thika United, AFC Leopards, Sofapaka and Mahakama FC.

Kenyan football fraternity continued to mourn the former defender Sunday.

“...In life you make friends, others become allies and turn from friendship to brotherhood. The lion himself. The lion of Judah. ZabbeZabbe. Who will I celebrate my goals at Tusker Wazee with? Devastating. You gave me my 1st professional opportunity in The Sultanate of Oman.God,” wrote former Kenyan international Bonface Ambani on Facebook.

“Our deepest condolences to family and friends of the late Zablon Amanaka. During his stay at the club, Amanaka served us diligently and passionately, indeed the sporting fraternity has lost a true icon,” said Sofapaka on their social media pages.

Football Kenya Federation said: “We join the Kenyan football fraternity in mourning the death of former Harambee Stars defender Zablon Amanaka.We extend our condolences to his immediate family and friends. Amanaka played for 15 times for the Harambee Stars.May his soul rest in peace.”

Baraza has since called on well wishers to come forward and help the family give Amanaka a befitting send-off.