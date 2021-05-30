Revealed: What killed ex-Harambee Stars defender Amanaka

Sofapaka defender Zablon Amanaka (behind) challenges Ulinzi Stars striker Evans Amuoka

Sofapaka defender Zablon Amanaka (behind) challenges Ulinzi Stars striker Evans Amuoka during their Kenyan Premier League match at Nyayo National Stadium in this undated file photo. Amanaka was found dead on May 28, 2021.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • He also made it a routine gracing various football tournaments across the country to give success tips to upcoming footballers.
  • In his heyday, the father of three girls turned out for 11-time champions Tusker (formerly Kenya Breweries) and Kenya Pipeline.

Former Harambee Stars captain Zablon Davies Amanaka succumbed to a heart condition, a post-mortem conducted Sunday has revealed.

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. AK to name team for Africa Senior Championships this week

  2. John Ashuhundu: Give teams access to Kasarani and Nyayo

  3. Joseph Mboya: ‘K’Ogalo’s rivals should write them off at their own peril

  4. Moses Ojuang: Fare thee well unsung hero, Amanaka

  5. Philip Onyango: Let Bandari get their act together after loss to KCB

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.