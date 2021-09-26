Returning Olunga hits five as Al Duhail hammer Al Sailiya





Harambee Stars captain Michael “Engineer” Olunga marked his return in the Al Duhail squad with five goals as they destroyed Al Sailiya 5-0 in the 2021-2022 Qatar Stars League on Sunday.

Olunga, who had been left out of coach Luis Castro’s squad against Al Arabi on September 16 and Al Gharafa on September 22, now has seven goals.

He started his first full season with a brace when the Qatari giants thrashed hosts Al Khor 4-2 in their season-opening match on September 12.

No reason was given for his absence by the club when he missed the action against Al Arabi and Al Gharafa which the former champions won 2-1 and 3-1.

However, the 27-year-old centre-forward returned to the match-day squad against visitors Al Sailiya. He came on for Abdeirahman Moustafa at the beginning of the second half.

He started the five-goal blitz 10 minutes after coming on as he completed a defence-splitting pass from captain Almoez Ali with his right foot inside the box in the 56th minute.

Olunga doubled the lead from Ferjan Sassi’s pass after outrunning two defenders and heading past the keeper before finishing with his weaker right foot six minutes later.

He got his hat-trick from an Alaaedin ross in the box from the right in the 68th minute and made it 4-0 in the 79th minute after the goalkeeper spilled a shot from Almoez.

Olunga wrapped up the scoring after some nice passing with Ali with five minutes left on the clock.

The win maintains takes their tally at the top the table to 12 points.