Resumption of top-flight league remains unclear

Nairobi City Stars midfielder Sven Yidah evades a tackle from Tusker midfielder Apollo Otieno

Nairobi City Stars midfielder Sven Yidah evades a tackle from Tusker midfielder Apollo Otieno during their BetKing Premier League match at Utalii grounds, Nairobi on March 20, 2021. 

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Players from all the 17 clubs in the league took Covid-19 tests on Tuesday and the exercise will continue Wednesday
  • FKF Chief Executive Officer Barry Otieno Tuesday told Nation Sport they had written to the two relevant ministries concerning the resumption of football but have not received any communication
  • Efforts by Nation Sport to get a comment from the Sports ministry on the way forward proved futile

Uncertainty clouds the resumption of Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League that was set to begin on Wednesday.

