Reprieve for Arsenal target as Cas slashes doping ban

Andre Onana.

The Court of Arbitration for Sports (Cas) has reduced Cameroonian and Ajax goalkeeper, Andre Onana’s ban from 12 to nine months on June 10, 2021.

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  Ndi Eugene Ndi

Nation Correspondent, Yaounde, Cameroon.

What you need to know:

  • The European football association, Uefa imposed a 12-month suspension on the goalkeeper in February after he failed an out-of-competition drugs test in October last year
  • In a ruling delivered Thursday, the Lausanne-based sport tribunal partially upheld Uefa's sanction but reduced the one-year ban to nine months to end on November 3
  • The reduction however means the Indomitable Lions goalkeeper will take part in the upcoming African Cup of Nations in his native Cameroon early next year

The Court of Arbitration for Sports (Cas) has reduced Cameroonian and Ajax goalkeeper, Andre Onana’s ban from 12 to nine months.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.