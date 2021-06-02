Reports: Spurs hold talks with former Inter boss Conte

Inter Milan's Italian coach Antonio Conte shouts instructions during their Italian Serie A match against Udinese on May 23, 2021 at the San Siro stadium in Milan. Conte has parted company with newly-crowned Serie A champions Inter Milan after leading them to a first title in 11 years, the Italian club confirmed on May 26, 2021.

Photo credit: MIiguel Medina | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • If Conte takes the Tottenham job, it was reported he could be joined by Fabio Paratici in a director of football role, with the pair having previously worked together at Juventus.
  • Levy said he wanted to bring back "entertaining and attacking football" to Tottenham, which might be at odds with Conte's conservative tactics.
  • Tottenham also have to resolve the future of England captain Harry Kane, who wants to leave the club, with Manchester City and Chelsea among the teams interested in the striker.

London

