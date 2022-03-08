Reports: Premier League set to end Russian broadcast deal

Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Everton's English striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin (right) watches as his shot goes wide during their English Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, on March 7, 2022.

 

Photo credit: Ben Stansall | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • But commercial deals with Russia in all sectors are under scrutiny and Masters recently told the Financial Times Business of Football Summit: "With regards to our broadcast contracts in Russia, clearly they're under review."
  • The English Football League, comprising the Championship and Leagues One and Two, is also expected to end its broadcast deal with Russia.

London

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.