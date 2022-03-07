Reports: Mbappe hurt in training, could miss Real match

Paris

Kylian Mbappe could miss the second leg of Paris Saint-Germain's round of 16 Champions League tie against Real Madrid this week after being kicked on the foot in training on Monday, French media reported.

Mbappe, who scored the only goal in the first leg at the Parc des Princes on February 15, was in some pain, acording to RMC and L'Equipe.

It would be a huge setback to PSG if they lost Mbappe, who was sorely missed when he had to sit out the 1-0 Ligue 1 defeat to Nice on Sunday.