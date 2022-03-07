Reports: Mbappe hurt in training, could miss Real match

Karim Benzema

Paris Saint-Germain's French forward Kylian Mbappe (right) and Real Madrid's French forward Karim Benzema stand on the pitch during their Uefa Champions League round of 16 first leg match at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris on February 15, 2022.

Photo credit: Franck Fife | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • It would be a huge setback to PSG if they lost Mbappe, who was sorely missed when he had to sit out the 1-0 Ligue 1 defeat to Nice on Sunday.
  • Mbappe is out of contract in June and Real Madrid seem to be in the driving seat to secure his services although PSG still hope to persuade him to stay.

Paris

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.