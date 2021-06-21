Reports: Man City make Sh15 billion move for Harry Kane

Austria's goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann (right) saves a shot from England's striker Harry Kane during their international friendly match at the Riverside Stadium in Middlesbrough, north-east England on June 2, 2021.

Photo credit: Scott Heppell | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • By contrast, City claimed a third Premier League title in four seasons, but missed out on the club's first ever Champions League by losing 1-0 in the final to Chelsea.
  • The English champions are looking for a replacement for all-time top goalscorer Sergio Aguero, who has left City after 10 years to join Barcelona.

London

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.