Reports: Conte's Inter future uncertain amid clashes with Chinese owners

From ledt: Inter Milan's Vice-President Javier Zanetti, Inter Milan's President Steven Zhang, Inter Milan's Italian coach Antonio Conte, Inter Milan's Sports Coordinator Gabriele Oriali and Inter Milan's CEO Giuseppe Marotta hold the Scudetto Trophy as Inter players and staff celebrate winning the Serie A 2020-2021 championship after their last Italian Serie A match against Udinese on May 23, 2021 at the San Siro stadium in Milan.
 

Photo credit: Miguel Medina | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The former Chelsea and Juventus boss took over in May 2019 on a three-year contract worth a reported 12 million euros ($14 million) a season.
  • His departure had also been heralded last summer after the club's Europa League final defeat to Sevilla, and finishing runners-up in the league to Juventus.

Milan

