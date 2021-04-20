Reports: Chelsea to pull out of European Super League

Supporters hold up placards critical of the idea of a New European Super League, outside English Premier League club Chelsea's Stamford Bridge stadium in London on April 20, 2021, ahead of their game against Brighton.   

Photo credit: Justin Tallis | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal, Tottenham, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Juventus, AC Milan and Inter Milan were the other clubs to sign up to the largely invitation-only competition.
  • It was reported the 12 teams would share an initial pot of over 3.5 billion euros.

London

