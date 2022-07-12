Reports: AFC Leopards coach Aussems joins Rwandese side

AFC Leopards could soon join their nemesis Gor Mahia in the market in search of a new coach.

Reports in Rwanda indicate that Belgian tactician Patrick Aussems has ditched the 12-time Kenya champions for Rwanda Premier League side Kiyovu Sports.

The News Times, an English newspaper in Rwanda, Tuesday reported that Aussems is in Kigali to seal a three-year deal with the club.

Photos circulating on social media also showed Aussems meeting Kiyovu’s president Juvenal Mvukiyehe.

Nation Sport reached out to Leopards chairman Dan Shikanda for a comment, but the football administrator is yet to respond to our queries.

He is expected to replace Francis Haringingo, who after guiding the team to a second place finish, moved to rival club Rayon Sports.

Aussems travelled back home on June 2 with two matches to go in the 2021/22 Football Kenya Federation Premier League season.

In a Twitter post, he promised to return saying “…see you soon” to Ingwe players, staff and fans.

Assistant coach Tom Juma was in charge of the two remaining games where Leopards settled for a 1-1 draw with Nairobi City Stars and lost 3-1 to Nzoia Sugar.

Ingwe finished fifth on the log with 46 points, 14 behind champions Tusker.

Their arch-rivals Gor have been in the market for a new coach after parting ways with German tactician Andres Spier on July 5.