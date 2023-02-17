Remember me? Tusker snap up Michael Kibwage

After over one and half years in the cold, Kenyan international defender Michael Kibwage is back in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League.

Kibwage on Friday joined defending champions Tusker as a free agent.

The defender had a contractual row with Sofapaka which kept him out of club football until the contract with Batoto ba Mungu expired late last year.

He had been training with Tusker for the past four months but will be eligible to feature for the brewers when the transfer window officially opens on February 28.

The defender said he is happy to be back playing football.

"It is a great feeling since I have been out for a long time. It feels good to be back at this time and in a big team as I look forward to help this club achieve its objective," said Kibwage.

"I started training with the team when the intensity was high and the league was going on. Since I have been out for long, my fitness level was not the same as the rest of the squad but I'm motivated that now I'm at par with other players," he added.

"My main aim is to redeem myself and get back to the level I was so that I can play for the national team which is also returning after the Fifa suspension."

Harambee Stars faces Burundi in two friendlies next month.

Kibwage last played competitive football in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League in June 20, 2021 when ‘Batoto ba Mungu’ lost 1-0 to Gor Mahia at the Thika Sub County Stadium.

He joined Sofapaka on September 2020 on a two-year contract from KCB but broke ranks with Batoto ba Mungu management seven months later over a salary row and his desire to play professional football outside.

He was set to join an unnamed club in South Africa at the time he was pushing for a move from Sofapaka.

Sofapaka president Elly Kalekwa insisted Kibwage would only be allowed to leave once he clears with the club.

Having the experienced defender will be a big boost for Tusker who have been struggling in the league despite starting the season strongly.

On Saturday , the 13-time champions will host Mathare United looking to end a four-match winless streak.

Tusker assistant coach George Maina said they are prepared for the fixture they have dominated in the past.

Tusker will be missing the services of captain Humprey Mieno who is sidelined with an injury.

"We expect a tough match against the Slum Boys who have had back to back wins. We want to rectify mistakes in the past matches and get back to winning ways," said Maina.