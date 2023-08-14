Relief for AFC Leopards after transfer ban lifted

AFC Leopards can now sign new players after the transfer ban on the club was lifted on Monday by World football governing body, Fifa.

The club received a Fifa embargo in May following failure to pay Sh20 million salary arrears owed to their former coach Patrick Aussems during his three- year stay with the club.

Aussems officially announced that he had left Ingwe on July 10 citing private and personal reasons. On Monday, the club announced that the ban had been lifted and that they could now sign and register new players.

The Leopards management revealed that they have agreed on a payment plan with the Belgian coach and have already started paying him in installments.

“We are pleased to inform you that after a series of constructive discussion between the club management and our former coach, Patrick Aussems, the parties have reached an amicable solution to the contract dispute,” said the club in a statement.

“As a result, the player registration ban previously imposed on the club by Fifa has been lifted. The team now looks forward to the new season with renewed focus and dedication,” it added.

A letter seen by Nation Sport signed by Fifa's Head of Judicial bodies, Julien Deux dated August 14, indicated that the case against Leopards had been closed. However, in case Leopards renege on the agreement, then Aussems will be free to reopen the case.

“We would like to inform the parties that the present disciplinary proceedings against the respondents, the AFC Leopards club, are hereby closed since the parties settled their disputes, and hence the registration ban imposed, has been lifted,” said the letter.

Leopards were represented in the case by renowned lawyer Charles Njenga.

Among the players who joined Leopards and can now be registered by the club are Boniface Munyendo, Randy Bakari, Vicent Mahiga, Hassan Beja and Yasin Sije who were all signed from Nzoia Sugar.