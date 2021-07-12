Relegation worries for Western Stima, Vihiga United

With nine matches remaining before the end of the season, the fight to avoid relegation takes center stage Tuesday as teams in the tail end of the league fight to stay up.

Relegation candidates Western Stima and Vihiga United have tough fixtures against Nzoia Sugar and coastal side Bandari respectively at Nakuru Agricultural Show grounds Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Ulinzi Stars, who have lost their last three matches, will host a resurgent Wazito also at the same venue.

Vihiga United assistant coach Samwel Twago and captain Patrick Okullo have rallied the team to beat Bandari and strengthen their chances of survival.

Bandari, under Rwandese coach Casa Mbung’o, have also not won in three past games, and lost 2-1 to AFC Leopards last Friday.

“This game is important to us because not many matches are remaining before the end of the season. We have to fight not only to avoid relegation, but at least to finish in a respectable position," Twago told Nation Sport.

Coached by former Kenyan international Mike Mururi, Vihiga have only won three matches this season and are 16th on 16 points from 23 matches.

Their last league win was on July 15 when they beat neighbours Nzoia Sugar 2-1 at Mumias Complex in Kakamega County.

Bandari's last win came on June 25 when they beat Kariobangi Sharks 4-1 at Mbaraki grounds.

"I believe we have a strong squad that coach Andre Cassa Mbungo can select from to do well in this fixture," said Albert Ogari, Bandari's team manager.

Western Stima, under the tutelage of Juma Abdallah and placed 15th on the log on 17 points from 23 games, will be aiming to catch up with Nzoia Sugar, who are a position ahead, but are on 20 points having played a game less.

Abdallah told Nation Sport that his side won’t take any chances as they bid to avoid the axe.

“If we were playing at home I would be optimistic that these were games for us to win. Since our matches were taken to Nakuru, we don’t enjoy the home advantage and have to put more effort to win against Nzoia who are also fighting for survival,” said Abdallah.

The last meeting between the two sides in January 2021 ended in a 1-1 draw at Mumias Complex.

After an eight game winless streak, Nzoia Sugar found their footing last week when they beat newbies Bidco United in Nakuru.

FIXTURES

Tuesday

Vihiga United v Bandari ASK Grounds Nakuru, 1pm

Western Stima v Nzoia Sugar ASK Grounds Nakuru, 3.15pm

Wednesday