Relegation worries for Western Stima, Vihiga United

KCB forward Reagan Otieno (left) vies with Vihiga United forward Lawrence Luvanda

KCB forward Reagan Otieno (left) vies with Vihiga United forward Lawrence Luvanda during their BetKing Premier League match at Utalii grounds on February 6, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The last meeting between the two sides in January 2021 ended in a 1-1 draw at Mumias Complex. 
  • After an eight game winless streak, Nzoia Sugar found their footing last week when they beat newbies Bidco United in Nakuru. 

With nine matches remaining before the end of the season, the fight to avoid relegation takes center stage Tuesday as teams in the tail end of the league fight to stay up.

