Referee to return to Premier League action despite death threats

Referee Mike Dean (left) sends West Ham United's Czech midfielder Tomas Soucek (centre) off during their English Premier League match against Fulham at Craven Cottage in London on February 6, 2021. 

Photo credit: Clive Rose | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The 52-year-old and his family received the threats last week on social media after he was involved in two controversial red card incidents.
  • Both were subsequently rescinded on appeal.
  • Premier League managers too rallied round him with Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho saying "something has to be done" about the online abuse of the referee.

London, United Kingdom

