Redemption at stake for Barca and Bilbao in Copa del Rey final

Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi (right) challenges Valladolid's Spanish defender Bruno Gonzalez during their Spanish League match at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on April 5, 2021.

Photo credit: Pau Barrena | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Barcelona are not the team they were and the Copa assumes far greater importance in a season of recovery under Koeman.
  • Messi was sent off when Athletic won the Spanish Super Cup in January, an exhilarating contest that saw Inaki Williams' thunderbolt snatch a 3-2 victory after extra-time.

  • The first against Real Sociedad was always going to be their best hope of winning the Copa del Rey for the first time since 1984.

  • On Saturday, in the same city and the same stadium where they lost a fortnight ago, they will have a second chance.

Madrid, Spain

