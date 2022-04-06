Recovered AFC Leopards defender Esilaba reveals ambition

AFC Leopards centre back Teddy Esilaba is eager to rediscover his form and lead the giant club to a top five finish in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League.

Esilaba was outstanding in the defence on his return to the Leopards squad in their 3-0 win over star studded Kenya Police on Sunday at the Nyayo National Stadium.

This was the first game for the 18-year-old defender since suffering a knee injury during a league match against Kakamega Homeboyz at Bukhungu stadium in March last year.

He underwent surgery on his torn anterior cruciate ligament.

Esilaba told Nation Sport that being out of football for a year was tough for him mentally but he overcame it through counselling sessions and faith in God.

“I had to be sidelined for a long time. I was really frustrated and at some point thought my career wouldn’t be the same because of the months I was injured,” said Esilaba.

He revealed that he started training with Ingwe in January but it was gradual and through hard work, he was not shocked when he was handed a starting place against Kenya Police.

Esilaba took the place of injured Robert Mudenyu at the heart of Ingwe’s defence and ably managed to lock out the feared Kenya Police attackers.

“The game against Kenya Police was a turning point for us and we should now endeavour to hit our target. The injury is now behind me and I want to improve my game.