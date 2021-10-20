Real Madrid star Benzema on trial in sextape case

Karim Benzema

This file photo taken on June 30, 2014 shows France's midfielder Mathieu Valbuena (left) and French forward Karim Benzema listening to the French national anthem before their round of 16 match against Nigeria at the Mane Garrincha National Stadium in Brasilia during the 2014 Fifa World Cup. Benzema is to face trial for complicity in an attempt to blackmail in a case linked to a sex tape featuring his former France teammate Mathieu Valbuena, on October 20, 2021, at the Versailles Correctional Court. 

Photo credit: Franck Fife | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Benzema, 33, is suspected of helping a group of alleged blackmailers approach Valbuena in an attempt to extort money. Four other men are also on trial.
  • The case cost both Benzema and 37-year-old Valbuena their places in the French national team, though Benzema was restored to the squad for this year's European Championship.

Versailles, France

