Real Madrid sink Barca in thrilling Clasico to go top of La Liga

Real Madrid's French forward Karim Benzema celebrates after scoring during their Spanish League match against FC Barcelona at the Alfredo di Stefano stadium in Valdebebas, on the outskirts of Madrid on April 10, 2021.

Photo credit: Javier Soriano | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Benzema's superb piece of skill and a deflected Toni Kroos free-kick put Madrid in charge and while Oscar Mingueza pulled one back for Barca, they fell to defeat in what could be Lionel Messi's final appearance in this fixture.
  • Victory means Real Madrid go level on points with Atletico, with the top three now separated by a single point.

Madrid, Spain

