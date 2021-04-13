Real Madrid star tests positive for coronavirus

Elche's Argentinian forward Guido Carrillo challenges Real Madrid's Spanish defender Sergio Ramos (right) during their Spanish League match at the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium in Valdebebas, northeast of Madrid, on March 13, 2021. 
 

Photo credit: Gabriel Bouys | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Ramos is the second case of coronavirus detected in the Real Madrid squad in a week
  • French defender Raphael Varane tested positive last Tuesday
  • Ramos injured his left calf while with Spain during the international window but he has been a vocal presence on the sidelines since

Madrid

