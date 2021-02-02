Real Madrid president Florentino Perez tests positive for Covid

Real Madrid's President Florentino Perez gives a press conference following the death of Real Madrid's legend Alfredo di Stefano, at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on July 7, 2014.

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Perez is in his second term as Real Madrid president, which began in 2009. He was also in charge of the club between 2000 and 2006.
  • The club statement read: "Real Madrid confirms that our president Florentino Perez has given a positive result in the Covid-19 tests to which he is subjected periodically, although he is not presenting any symptoms."

Madrid

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, 73, has tested positive for Covid-19, the club announced on Tuesday.

The reigning Spanish champions said in a statement Perez "is not presenting any symptoms". 

Perez's positive test comes after Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane also tested positive last month.

Zidane was asymptomatic and returned to Madrid's training ground on Tuesday morning following his period of isolation.

Perez is in his second term as Real Madrid president, which began in 2009. He was also in charge of the club between 2000 and 2006.

The club statement read: "Real Madrid confirms that our president Florentino Perez has given a positive result in the Covid-19 tests to which he is subjected periodically, although he is not presenting any symptoms."

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Ex-Gor Mahia defender rejoins club

  2. Ngige takes narrow lead ahead of Safari Tour finale

  3. Champs Ulinzi, Equity Bank ready for league defence

  4. Real Madrid president tests positive for Covid-19

  5. Bidco United look to end rot against Posta

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.