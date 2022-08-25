Holders Real draw Leipzig, Bayern face Barca in Champions League
- Manchester City were placed in the same group as Sevilla, while reigning champions Real Madrid will play RB Leipzig.
- Bayern beat Barcelona 8-2 in a one-off quarter-final in Lisbon in 2020, while the Catalans also lost 3-0 twice to the Germans last season as they were eliminated in the group stage.
Istanbul
Bayern Munich were placed in the same section as Barcelona in Thursday's draw for the Uefa Champions League group stage in Istanbul, while Liverpool will play Ajax.
