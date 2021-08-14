Real Madrid denies it wants to join Premier League

Real Madrid Gareth Bale and Marcelo against AC Milan

Real Madrid's Welsh forward Gareth Bale (left) and teammate Marcelo controls the ball during their international friendly match against AC Milan at the Worthersee-Stadion in Klagenfurt, Austria, on August 8, 2021. 

Photo credit: Johann Groder | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Real said the only purpose of this information "is to disrupt once again the daily life of our club", which kicks off its Liga season at Alaves on Saturday evening
  • Real are also upset by an agreement by the Spanish League, led by president Javier Tebas, to sell 10 percent of its rights for 50 years to investment fund CVC


Madrid

