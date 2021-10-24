Real Madrid beat struggling rivals Barcelona in El Clasico

Real Madrid

Real Madrid's players celebrate after the Spanish League match against FC Barcelona at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on October 24, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Lluis Gene | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Alaba's bending shot had Madrid in front for the majority of an end-to-end contest, with Lucas Vazquez making it two in injury-time before Sergio Aguero tapped in his first goal for Barcelona with seconds left.

Madrid

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.