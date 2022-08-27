Rayon Sports coach backs Paul Were to shine

In Kigali, Rwanda

Rwanda Premier League side Rayon Sports’ head coach Haringingo Christian Francis believes that Kenyan international Paul Were is a good catch that will help his team achieve its goals this season.

The much-travelled Were, who previously featured for Mathare Youth Academy, Tusker FC, AFC Leopards, Amazulu of South Africa, Greek slides Kalloni and Egaleo FC, Danizlispor in Turkey and Kazakhstan’s Kaisar Kyzlorda is among 17 new players who joined the Rwandan team in the transfer window.

Before joining Rayon Sports, Were featured for Division one side South ‘B’ All Stars in the Kenyan lower league.

Haringingo told Nation Sport that Were is an experienced player and has brought more confidence to the team.

“He is a good player that plays quality football, he has played on international platforms and that is the quality of player that we need in the team. He joined the team a little bit late after we had done our pre-season, but I’m happy it took him a short time to learn our style of play,” said Haringingo.

About signing more Kenyan players to his team, Haringingo says he has plans to do so in the future. “Kenya has quality players I won’t mind signing more in the future. They are top players, they display quality football.

“We had a target of getting another Kenyan to the team but unfortunately we could not do it on time. This season, come rain and come sunshine, we have to win the league. Rayon is a big name in Africa, and it is long since we won the league. We want to make it happen this season,” added Haringingo.

The left-footed Were said he is here to win titles with the team as the Rayon Sports continue to undergo a major rebuild ahead of the new season.

"I’m happy to be here. I received good reception from the fans, the technical team and the players. I know I feel at home away from home. I have to help the team win and put the club where it deserves to be. I know it's achievable," said Were.

Haringingo, a former Burundi International, joined Rayon Sports in July this year with a one-year contract, replacing Portuguese coach Jorge Manuel Paxiciao who left the team after six months in charge.

He is a man on a mission, and he proved just how serious he is by masterminding last weekend's 2-1 over Rutsiro FC.

Haringingo has promised to end the three-year trophy drought this season.