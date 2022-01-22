Rashford sends Man Utd into top four

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford celebrates with McTominay and Varane

Manchester United's English striker Marcus Rashford (centre) celebrates with team mates Scott McTominay (right) and Raphael Varane after scoring during their English Premier League match against West Ham at Old Trafford in Manchester, England on January 22, 2022. Manchester United won the game 1-0 with an injury-time goal.


Photo credit: Oli Scarff | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • United were insipid as an attacking force for 93 minutes at Old Trafford, but found the breakthrough at the death as all three of Ralf Rangnick's substitutes combined when Anthony Martial and Edinson Cavani teed up Rashford for a tap in at the back post
  • Rashford has looked devoid of confidence in recent months, but his first goal since October in a 3-1 win at Brentford on Wednesday gave the England international a lift
  • Martial played in Cavani on the left of the box and the Uruguayan's cross just required a touch from Rashford at the back post

Manchester

