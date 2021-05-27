Maths teacher racially abuses Man Utd star

Marcus Rashford celebrates scoring against Villareal Europa League final

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford celebrates scoring a goal in the penalty shoot-out during their Uefa Europa League final match against Villarreal at the Gdansk Stadium in Gdansk on May 26, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Aleksandra Szmigiel | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The 23-year-old, who has previously been a victim of online attacks, said he had received "at least 70 racial slurs" following United's penalty shootout loss to Villarreal in Gdansk on Wednesday
  • United, who lost 11-10 on penalties, later tweeted to say their players had been subjected to "disgraceful racist abuse"
  • Last month English football, along with other sporting bodies, united for a four-day social media boycott to urge the companies to take a stronger stance over racial abuse

London

