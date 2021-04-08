Rashford, Fernandes ensure Man United brush off Granada

Manchester United's players celebrate after their opening goal during their Uefa Europa League match against Granada FC at the Nuevo Los Carmenes stadium in Granada on April 8, 2021.

Photo credit: Cristina Quicler | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Rashford latched onto a long ball from Victor Lindelof in the first half, the striker injecting one bit of quality into a frantic contest at Los Carmenes before Fernandes made it two in the 90th minute after being elbowed by Yan Eteki.
  • Fernandes, though, won the penalty, struck down by the arm of Eteki before getting up to take it, a scuffed shot squirming into the bottom corner to put United in sight of the semis.

Madrid, Spain

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.