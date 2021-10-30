Ramsdale heroics lift Arsenal past Leicester

Arsenal's English goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

Arsenal's English goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale saves a free-kick taken by Leicester City's English midfielder James Maddison during their English Premier League match at King Power Stadium on October 30, 2021.

Photo credit: Justin Tallis | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Gabriel and Emile Smith Rowe gave the visitors a comfortable first-half lead but only Ramsdale's heroics denied the Foxes a sniff of a comeback at the King Power Stadium.
  • Mikel Arteta's team extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to nine games and moved fifth, level on 17 points with fourth-placed West Ham, and three ahead of Leicester, who drop to 10th.

Leicester, United Kingdom

